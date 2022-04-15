MARYVILLE, Mo. — Connor Blackford, son of Nate and Andrea Blackford and a sophomore at Maryville High School, has been selected to attend Missouri Scholars Academy, a three-week-long academic enrichment program.
Each year, after meeting certain criteria, one or two Maryville sophomores are selected by the school to attend the academy.
“(Selected students) have to be superstars on their grade point average and a standardized test score. Most often for us, that’s the ACT. It could also be the PSAT or a PreACT score. And we take our top GPA and ACT person, and — this year it was Connor — say, ‘Would you like to apply?’ And then he had to write a couple essays and multiple letters of recommendation to go along with the application,” MHS counselor Ashlee James said, noting that Blackford is the top student in the MHS sophomore class.
James said the school has always had one student each year that meets the criteria and applies for the academy.
Before applying, Blackford asked students who attended the academy in past years what they thought of the experience.
“I also had the opportunity, which was really neat, to reach out to some kids from Maryville, Ethan Stone being one of them. I think I talked to him, and he said ‘Best experience of his life,’” Blackford said. “I mean, honestly, that was probably the biggest motivator right there was to hear a firsthand experience, and I share a lot of interests with him.”
At the academy, Blackford will have the opportunity to interact with the top 330 sophomore scholars across the state.
“Through talking to Stone, I got to learn a lot of the friends that he got to make too, so I think it’s a big part of it: getting to meet kids who have similar interests,” Blackford said.
Blackford will be able to choose a major and a minor to study at the academy. He hopes to major in engineering and minor in something he is not knowledgeable about. Three or four hours a day will be focused on his chosen major, while the rest of the time will be spent doing various enrichment and recreational activities.
“It’s an honor to get to represent Maryville, and I look forward to getting to meet kids down there and learn a little bit,” Blackford said.
The academy will last from June 12 to July 2 on the University of Missouri - Columbia campus.