MARYVILLE, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County has filled its ranks with two new staff members prepared to better area children’s lives.
Joining the staff are Chris Komorech as a full-time case manager and Anna Musser, a part-time assistant case manager. Komorech brings with him more than 20 years of experience working with young people as a youth and campus minister in Iowa, Illinois and, since November 2009, here in Maryville.
He and his wife Heidi, who teaches fifth and sixth grade at Horace Mann Laboratory School, moved to town where Komorech became the youth director at the First United Methodist Church.
“Maryville’s been our home since,” he said.
Not one to slow down — even with the addition of three young people of his own to look after: daughter Kya, 16; nephew Luke, 15; and son Elijah, 14 — Komorech, stayed in that position for 10 years and began doing campus ministry, which he still performs part-time today.
Komorech has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology, which likely will help in his current position, but also a master’s degree in English from Northwest Missouri State University, where he is an adjunct professor.
“I became a Bearcat,” he said.
Now, Komorech is focused on using his bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology to help in his full-time position helping youths from throughout Nodaway County.
“I worked for the church for a long time,” he said. “It was time to do something different, and for me, finding a job that makes a difference in our community is what’s most important to me. … I want to do work that’s meaningful.”
He said working with youth and mentoring people who are working with youth, “it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Komorech started with BBBS in mid-December 2021 and spent a good portion of the rest of the year in training and watching videos. Starting in the new year, he’s begun to figure out how to accomplish the work necessary for matching Bigs and Littles, which is not always easy.
It’s not only about finding an adult who is willing to share time with a child, it’s also about creating a match between two people who share similar interests and are in the same general vicinity. While many matches are made in Maryville, there are still children out in the county in need of someone to match with — and that can be difficult, since some people aren’t able to travel out into the county for their match, Komorech noted.
Currently, he said BBBS had seven Bigs who have applied and are ready to be matched, and 21 Littles waiting for just the right one. Of those 21 children, Komorech said three quarters of them are boys and that BBBS is always in need of male Bigs.
“What I’m looking forward to is helping kids find people who are generally going to love, support and care for them and build them up, and sometimes, that’s giving them a glimpse of a world that’s different than their own,” he said. “That’s kind of what I hope for. That’s also what I’m looking forward to, watching those relationships grow.”
As a case manager, Komorech will stay in regular contact both with Bigs and Littles as match support, but he’s hoping for a little more too. He would like to strengthen the connections he makes with them, moving past the match support and learning about their lives and making new friends.
His new position offers numerous challenges. Taking his time, Komorech explained that as part of his training he heard about safety issues that some Littles have had to deal with in their lives, and how he handles helping Bigs navigate and process those issues is somewhat intimidating.
“That’s the part that’s most challenging, but in some ways it’s also part of the reason why I took this job,” Komorech said. “Making sure kids are protected and cared for is something that I want to do. I’ve been working on doing it really my whole adult life.”
Musser
As part-time assistant case manager, Musser, a Northwest Missouri State University senior, has been helping BBBS Executive Director Lynette Harbin with some case management duties.
Musser plans to graduate in May with a degree in human services and thought volunteering with a local nonprofit would be invaluable experience heading into her field of choice. She started in the spring last year as a volunteer, and when former case manager Shelby Eitel left in the fall, Musser was asked if she’d like to work part-time.
“It’s just been an amazing experience,” she said. “I definitely think that being at the Northwest campus made me fall in love with the college community, but this organization made me fall in love with the Maryville community.”
Describing herself as very much a people person, Musser said she has really enjoyed this job that has taught her a lot. She said Harbin has been a great help to her and that getting to interact with people and working through issues with them have been really enjoyable for her.
“Anna really stepped up … and took a huge piece of work off my plate,” Harbin said. “I don’t know if I’d have made it through December without her.”
Harbin expressed that she is sometimes bad about “mother hovering,” but hasn’t felt any micromanaging was necessary with Komorech or Musser.
“Chris, you know how people use that phrase ‘hit the ground running?’” Harbin asked. “He literally hit the ground running. … They’re amazing. I could not have found better people. I truly believe that.”