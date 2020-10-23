MARYVILLE, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County offered an evening of games, crafts and prizes for Bigs and Littles during last week’s annual match picnic held at the Nodaway County Community Building.
“The match picnic has been a staple for years that always attracts quite a few matches,” said Lynette Harbin, BBBS executive director. “We knew we had to find a way to make it happen and still keep everyone safe.”
Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Bigs and Littles meetings this year by putting them on hold for a few months, but it also has affected the organization’s overall fundraising activities.
Earlier this month, the organization noted it has seen a 60 percent drop in fundraising income from the major events it hosts annually such as Bowl for Kids’ Sake and the 5K Glow Run/Walk.
This year’s match picnic was able to be held, thanks in large part to Hy-Vee and Citizens Bank & Trust, who donated the meals and a gift for matches.
“When Citizens Bank and Trust donated several gold coins to BBBS, we knew we had to come up with something unique to do with them,” noted a Facebook post from the organization. “Shelby found this saying that we thought fit perfectly. Our matches loved them and we hope they carry them for years to come, to remind them of their special time in the program.”
The boxed meals were donated by Hy-Vee to help with social distancing efforts during the picnic, which usually involves a side-by-side buffet line.
Harbin said Hy-Vee has sponsored the annual picnic by donating the meals for this event for several years now. On Monday, BBBS Case Manager Shelby Eitel presented thank you notes, written by Bigs and Littles, to the community partners.
“Thank you for always stepping up to support this community,” Harbin wrote in a post.
This year matches sat 6-feet apart at tables separated throughout the recently updated county community building, which allowed matches to interact with one another but not others.
“We also played Bingo which was a great game that let everyone join in the fun as a group without having to be close to one another,” Harbin told The Forum.
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters; choose to help defend the potential of an at-risk child by becoming a Big; or donate to the organization, visit bbbsnodaway.org/ or call 660-562-7981.