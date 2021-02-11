MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mentors make a difference in lives every day, and those involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County are no different, defending the potential of local children by choosing to be involved in their lives, but many still await a match.
In an effort to make those introductions happen, the local BBBS agency is partnering with BBBS of Kansas City to hold a “Big Draft” to recruit adults ready to be a mentor.
“Starting today, Big Brothers Big Sisters is launching a comprehensive effort to recruit new Bigs,” said Lynette Harbin, the program’s executive director. “In April, our organization will join with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City to celebrate the new Big Draft class with an incredible grand prize drawing.”
That prize is Chiefs season tickets for two in the lower-level at the 50-yard line at Arrowhead Stadium.
There are two ways to be entered in the drawing.
The first is to become a Big, attend an information session before the end of April, will receive a Big Draft T-shirt and be entered.
The second way to be entered is to draft a friend to become a Big who attends a virtual group or one-on-one information session before the end of April.
To set up an information session, contact the agency at info@BBBSNodaway.org.
But that’s not the only way to help the organization reach its goals of advocating for local children. The agency is also kicking off its 30 Donors 30 Days event, during which it is searching for 30 people to make a a donation. Anyone interested can give one time or sign up for a monthly match-maker donation.
“Even $10 a month can make a huge impact on our program,” Harbin said.
Donors may mail a check to 2112 S. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468 or visit the group’s website bbbsnodaway.org.
But there’s another way to help the organization find mentors, the BBBS Bowl for Kids’ Sake event scheduled for Friday, April 16 at Bearcat Lanes.
Typically the agency’s largest annual fundraiser, the event had to be postponed last year and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a void in the BBBS funding.
“Bowl for Kids’ Sake is always a great event, but I know the people in this community can make it even bigger and better,” Harbin said. “Our mission is to not only match young people with mentors but to also support those matches and their families. It requires financial means to make sure it all happens.”
Developed years ago, the event has “been a great fund generator for us,” Harbin said. She continued, saying that the agency has focused too much on the bowling and not enough on the fundraising part of it, but plans to maintain a fun and exciting atmosphere.
“There are a lot of people in this community that believe in the kids as much as we do,” she said. “We need them to help us financially support those relationships, and we’re always blessed by the outpouring of care we receive. We have an amazing community.”
To sign up, email Harbin at lynette@bbbsnodaway.org or visit BFKSNodaway.org.