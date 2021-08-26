MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Glow For Kids Sake 5K run/walk scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 is sure to expand the fun experience for participants with its foam pit ending.
Lynette Harbin, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sister of Nodaway County said this is the eighth year of the event and it has been well attended, with more than 150 people per year, but she hopes to entice more runners with a fun foam experience. She said the usual glow elements will still be available, bracelets, necklaces and more, but with the added black light reflective foam.
The pit is not a required finish for those uninterested in the fluff, but Harbin explained the foam is specialized in that it is supposed to dissipate, rather than be wet and sticky.
“It’s not supposed to be sticky or harmful to clothing or anything like that,” she told The Forum. “It’s a special type of foam.”
Harbin said, like other years the route begins and ends at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. For those interested in a shorter route, there is a two-mile route option available.
Funds raised from the run/walk support BBBS and its endeavor to empower youths and defend every child’s potential.
“It helps existing matches,” Harbin said. “It helps getting new matches (and) helping to provide resources to our families.”
As of Aug. 20, there were 21 children waiting to find their match. The organization manages 59 current matches for youths in the county.
“We’ve been busy,” Harbin said. “We’ve been bringing in a lot of kids and a lot of bigs.”
She noted that with Northwest Missouri State University students back in town, several have reached out about how they can be involved.
“We’ve been making matches, which is very exciting, because last year we barely made any it felt like,” Harbin said.
The nonprofit has already made 17 matches this year, which is three more than the 14 made in all of 2020.
“So I feel like we’re back on track to make that 20-25 like we normally make every year,” she said.
Registration is open now. To sign up, call 660-562-7981 or visit www.glowforkidssake.org.
“We really encourage families to come out,” Harbin said.
She said they tried to make it as affordable as possible for families. The cost for adults is $25; children ages 7-18 is $15.
The family four pack is $65 for two adults and two children. All participants will receive T-shirts, glow necklaces and bracelets.