JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With 2021, comes numerous events celebrating Missouri’s bicentennial and to keep track of some of those events, the Missouri Main Street Bicentennial Passport will soon be available for those interested in participating.
According to Lily White, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Maryville Tourism Committee member, Maryville is a Missouri Main Street city. However she was unsure if passports would be available somewhere in Nodaway County or just online.
Endorsed by the Missouri 2021, a nonprofit organization that has been working to form and schedule a year’s worth of celebratory activities all around the state, the passport — a project of Missouri Main Street Connection — will list community events celebrating Missouri’s Bicentennial in Missouri Main Street communities during 2021.
It will be printed and distributed statewide through travel centers, through Main Street programs, digitally through the Missouri Main Street Connection website and an app that is currently under development.
“The purpose of the 2021 Bicentennial Passport is to encourage and stimulate tourism in Missouri Main Street communities,” a press release noted. “Missouri Main Street Connection will encourage all Main Street communities to join in the celebration with local events and festivities, either traditional community events with a bicentennial component or a new event developed to celebrate the bicentennial.”
Project partners include the AARP and the Missouri Division of Tourism. For more information about events throughout the state follow Missouri 2021 on Facebook.