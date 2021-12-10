MARYVILLE, Mo.— With the holiday season fast approaching, the Nodaway County Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Drive.
Last year, Cathy Rybolt, special projects coordinator at Community Services Inc., attributed the lack of volunteers to Northwest Missouri State University students returning home earlier than they typically do, due to a precautionary change in the academic calendar. However, now that Northwest has returned to a normal school year, volunteers for the Red Kettle Drive continue to be in short supply, Rybolt said.
Open slots for ringers are typically available in the late afternoons and evenings every day, as well as all day Saturday. However, the kettles are always in place. Some local schools are even allowing their students to volunteer during the school day.
“The school reached out because they wanted the kids to go ring during the day. I told them that was completely fine, just to coordinate with each other,” Rybolt said. “If no one’s there, and someone wants to ring, you know, the more the merrier really.”
The Salvation Army uses funds raised to help local families. The organization can give up to $150 per year to each family in need.
“(With) the funds that we raise through the kettles, we can do prescription payments, gas vouchers, food, hygiene kits, formula, diapers, really whatever the need is,” Rybolt said. “If we can’t fulfill it with any of our other funds, we can do it through Salvation Army.”
Donations raised from the drive last year, along with additional monies received by Community Services, allowed the organization to pay for 45 prescriptions and to give transportation vouchers to 60 families. The funds also went toward utility deposits.
In the past, Community Services has also used the funds to send children to Salvation Army camps, to provide important household items to families whose houses have burned down and to purchase items for children at the Head Start center and birth certificates.
“Last year we raised about $2,000 less than the year before, and right now, we are way under where we were last year. I have only taken like $300 to the bank, and that kind of frightens me because the prior year, our budget was $800 a month. Last year, it was $600,” Rybolt said. “The amount of money raised affects the number of people we can help, the good that we can do.”
The Red Kettle Drive will last until Friday, Dec. 24.
Those who wish to ring bells can do so at Walmart or Hy-Vee. There are also kettles on the counter of businesses around town. To volunteer as a bell ringer, visit bit.ly/RedKettleDrive or scan the QR code.
Those who wish to mail in donations instead can send them to 1212 B S. Main St. or P.O. Box 328 in Maryville. Donations should be made out to the Nodaway County Salvation Army. Not specifying the location will cause the donations to go toward a general fund.
In addition to the Red Kettle Drive, there are 40 families who have yet to be adopted for Christmas.
For more information about the Red Kettle Drive or adopting a family for Christmas, contact Cathy Rybolt at 660-582-3113 or crybolt@csinwmo.org.
“The more support we have for Salvation Army, the more good we can do in the community helping people,” Rybolt said. “Salvation Army doesn’t have the income guidelines that our other programs do, or it’s not as tight anyway, so we’re able to help more people. It’s an option anyway when there are no other options.”