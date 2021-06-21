NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — Four Littles graduated from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County this May.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Nodaway County was founded in 2006 when a group of individuals came together to form the program.
The first matches of Bigs and Littles were made in 2007.
There are currently 55 matches. This number is a little lower than the usual range of 60 to 65 because of the recent graduation. Lynette Harbin, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, said the program is getting ready to make a couple more matches, which will increase this number.
There are a few more than 20 Littles waiting to be matched.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is urging long-term community members to become bigs because of their ability to encourage littles to stay in the program.
This year’s graduating matches are Zoey Christensen and Big Marci Behrens; Gracie Haupt and Big Rita Carroll; Baylee Kroft and Big Tammy Thompson; and McKenna Taylor and Big Kelsey Noble.
The program typically has anywhere from two to four Littles graduate each year.
Continued involvement from the Littles, to the point of Big Brothers Big Sisters graduation, depends on consistent involvement from the Bigs.
Harbin stated Littles benefit most from long-term matches. That long-term commitment solidifies a strong foundation that is essential for Littles to achieve their full potential.
“The thing about the graduating Littles is that that’s where community-based Bigs come into play,” Harbin said, “In order to get a match … all the way through until they graduate, we need somebody who’s here long-term.”
The length of a match can also impact the lifelong relationship the Bigs and Littles share.
“Kids just need a good listener, and they need somebody to be there for them,” Harbin said.
Bigs and Littles tend to stay in touch after graduation with calls, texts or social media.
Taylor and Noble are a match that graduated this year, after Taylor’s high school graduation, Noble was matched with Taylor’s younger sister Kiera Taylor.
When Littles are in the program for a long time, their growth as individuals becomes evident. Harbin describes witnessing this growth as an amazing experience.
Zoey Christensen, one of the four Littles who graduated this year, has been matched with her big since 2010 and has grown up in the BBBS program.
Harbin stated, “I really have gotten to see (Christensen) grow up from that silly little girl who loved to play games and swing at the match picnics to a young woman making grown-up decisions about college and what she wants to do with her life.”
Forming strong, long-term relationships adds to the significance of graduation.
“We’re always very proud of the kids when they get to that graduation point and very proud of the Bigs for sticking with them,” Harbin said, “We realize how much it means to the Littles to have that Big there at graduation and seeing them through that point. Every kid has potential and if we can get them to that point of graduation and see the potential that is beyond graduation, then I think we’ve succeeded in doing our jobs.”
To raise funds for the program, Harbin said BBBS hosts numerous events. Funds also come from donations.
In late August, BBBS will host its an annual Glow for Kids’ Sake 5K Walk/Run. However, the board is considering some alterations and/or additions to the event.
They have not decided a specific route yet. To appeal to athletic interests, they have considered adding a half-marathon or making it a timed race. To appeal to families, they have considered having a themed run, such as a foam run.
In November, Big Brothers Big Sisters will host its annual Friendship Foundation Dinner, a philanthropic event that recognizes the support of businesses and individuals.
For more information on how to become a Big, how to enroll a Little, or how to donate, visit www.bbbsnodaway.org.