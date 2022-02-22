MARYVILLE, Mo.— Now is the time to start forming teams for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County’s 15th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which is set for Friday, April 8, at Bearcat Lanes.
Bringing in around $35,000 to $45,000, it is the largest BBBS fundraising event of the year, accounting for 40 percent of the program’s budget.
This year, BBBS aims to raise $38,000.
“All the money that we raise goes toward supporting the matches in the program,” said Lynette Harbin, BBBS executive director. “One of the pieces that a lot of people aren’t aware of is how much support we provide our matches. We have contact with them on a monthly or quarterly basis. We have really started doing a better job of providing resources to our families.”
These resources include connecting families with food insecurity to The Ministry Center, helping those who are struggling to pay their bills find assistance and referring individuals who need support to counselors at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
Prospective participants in Bowl for Kids’ Sake will need to form a team of six and raise at least $250 collectively. However, BBBS suggests participants raise $125 each, with a team goal of $750.
Bowlers can raise funds online, collect cash and checks or do a combination of both.
“All of our bowlers have the option to create an online page to collect their donations electronically. In a world of social media and the digital world that we live in, it’s wonderful because it allows people to send a link to their friends and family that might not live around here, and those people can make a donation electronically to still support the bowler and ultimately the program,” Harbin said. “Of course, you know, we still collect cash and check donations as well, and those get turned in the night of the event.”
Once teams arrive at the bowling alley on April 8, they will receive free pizza, drinks, bowling and prizes.
“The bowling is really just the party we throw to say thank you for all the hard work that they did raising money for us,” Harbin said.
The night will also include an in-person-only silent auction that is available to everyone — even those who do not participate in fundraising. Auction items have yet to be determined, but Harbin said they would be announced on Facebook beforehand.
“The silent auction is open to everyone in the community. You don’t have to be participating in the bowling event to come and bid on the items we have,” Harbin said.
Additionally, bowling is optional, Harbin said — individuals who would like to raise funds that cannot or do not wish to participate in bowling are welcome to do so.
“Anybody that believes in the program and wants to help raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters … is invited to participate,” Harbin said.
She also mentioned the event is unique compared to other BBBS activities because it gives local businesses the chance to buy sponsorships.
“It’s a great way for businesses to get their name out to a large group of people that are obviously passionate about the community …,” Harbin said.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Harbin believes the event will bring in about 300 bowlers.
“Last year, 2021, we had a great event,” Harbin said. “We had a lot of people come out. I think people were ready to get back out and do stuff. I’m hoping the same will (happen) this year. We’ve kind of gone through the winter blues of lots of cases of COVID, and I’m hoping by April, things will have calmed down and people will be ready to get out and enjoy a night out with friends again.”
Bowling sessions are at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. The 5 p.m. session is primarily for students involved in Greek life and other college organizations. However, anyone is welcome to participate at that time.
To raise funds online, register at bfksnodaway.org. Those wishing to collect only cash and checks do not need to sign up online, but they should email Harbin at lynette@bbbsnodaway.org to notify her which session they would like to bowl in.