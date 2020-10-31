MARYVILLE, Mo. — A pair of local siblings are narrowing their interests by participating in various 4-H events
Members of the NE Bluejays community 4-H club, Emily and Joshua Bax, daughter and son of Matt and Sara Bax of Maryville, have been busy this year with new activities.
Emily, fourth grader at Eugene Field Elementary, participated in the Photography and Kids in the Kitchen SPIN clubs this summer. She joined 4-H to have fun and said that the projects are the best things about being the organization.
Her brother Joshua, first grader at EFE, took part in the yearlong Clover Kids Connections SPIN Club for 5 to 7 year olds.
He couldn’t give any specific answer to why he joined, but said he would tell his friends they need to join because it is fun.
“I have enjoyed watching two very shy kids blossom and grow over the past few years while in Clover Kids and now that Emily has completed her first year as a regular member,” said Dana Auffert, Nodaway County MU Extension youth program associate. “Neither Emily nor Joshua would say much when they first joined the 4-H program and now they are both participating in numerous activities and doing very well in them.”
Despite COVID-19 canceling many things for 4-H on a local, regional and state level, the Bax family stayed busy with projects at home.
Joshua grew cucumbers and squash in the garden, saying the cucumbers are his favorite thing in the garden because they get to can them and make them into pickles. He brought several garden items to the Nodaway County Achievement Day in July.
Besides gardening items, he built a birdhouse, made cookies and emoji magnets with perler beads. He said the magnets were fun to make and he used an iron to melt the beads.
When asked what his favorite exhibit at Achievement Days was, he said it was his birdhouse, because he made it with his dad.
This was Emily’s first year as a regular member. She took on several projects including crafts, sewing, hams, photography, foods and bacon.
Even with all that work, Emily still managed to take advantage of a few of the SPIN Clubs.
She enjoyed the photography club led by Kylee Dougan. The meetings were very hands on with the youth going to different locations, experimenting with light, shadows, angles, reflections and more. Photos were then selected for a local photo contest.
Staying busy, Emily also participated in the Northwest Region Virtual 4-H Camp. Now in her first year of eligibility for the camp, Emily wasn’t able to go to camp and stay in a cabin, but she did complete projects virtually with supply kits provided with virtual instruction.
“Even though it was different, it was still fun,” Emily said, noting her favorite activity involved making a bow and arrow.
The Bax family also made sure to participate in this year’s Missouri State Fair.
Joshua took part in a virtual Clover Kid Day at the state fair, while Emily exhibited three items in the 4-H building and also took her hams to show in the Agricultural Building. She placed 13th in Class 3, lightweights, seventh in Class 4 middle weights, and ninth in Class 6, club hams. To place in her first year at the state fair is a tremendous achievement for Emily, especially since the ham competition is huge, Auffert noted.
Community service is a big part of the NE Bluejays 4-H Club and both Bax siblings enjoy helping their community.
Joshua’s favorite community service activity was helping the Parnell American Legion with their monthly breakfast.
Emily’s favorite community service project was wrapping presents for the family the club adopted during the holiday season. She plans to continue several of the projects she took this past year, but something new she wants to try in the is taking a self-determined project and making dog toys out of old T-shirts and jeans.
Besides 4-H, the Bax family attends St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Parish where the kids participate in the Little Saints program. Emily is a Girl Scout and Joshua is involved in Cub Scouts. Both also enjoy playing soccer. In their free time, Emily enjoys playing outside while Joshua enjoys watching TV.
“I love how they are excited about and always willing to try new things, which generally means they have to step out of their comfort zone,” Auffert said. “I am excited to work with Joshua and Emily this coming year (and many more) and watch as they continue to grow both in 4-H and out. I hope they continue to step out of their comfort zone to try new projects and have new experiences, and that by doing this, they find their spark that drives them and brings them enjoyment.”