MARYVILLE, Mo. — North Star Advocacy Center intern and Northwest senior, Gabi Brooks recently donated to the Maryville Public Library three copies of her book.
According to a news release, the book is titled “North Star Advocacy Center and the Realities of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault” and it aims to spread awareness of the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. The book addresses the misconceptions about domestic and sexual abuse and helps one understand the complexities of these situations.
“It is the unfortunate truth that our society does not affirm the injustices that happen to survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” Brooks said. “Instead, we are quick to doubt, question and even blame. My goal in creating this book is to shed light on the devastating realities of these issues so that we as a society can start believing and validating survivors of abuse.”
Toward the end of the book, Brooks also provides ways one can support survivors of this type of violence and how one can get more involved in their community.