MARYVILLE, Mo. — The St. Francis Foundation honored Merlin Atkins, executive director of The Ministry Center, with this year’s Spirit of St. Francis Award.
Although the organization’s annual fundraising gala, which raised money for mental health initiatives, was held virtually this year, members of the foundation presented the award ahead of time to Atkins in person at The Ministry Center on Feb. 3.
“This is our third year for the Spirit of St. Francis Award, and it’s just kind of a way that we honor someone in the community that embodies the five values that our founding sisters brought to Maryville over 125 years ago,” said Megan Jennings, St. Francis Foundation development director, at the ceremony. “And so we celebrate their legacy, and we celebrate the legacy of those that have worked hard to live out those same values of compassion, stewardship, respect, community and service.”
This year, Jennings said, there was no debate: there was no one more deserving than Atkins.
Since its foundation nearly 23 years ago, Atkins has been running the center, located at 917 S. Main St., which provides free food and clothing to those who may not be able to afford it otherwise. And Atkins has been the friendly, consistent face of the organization for all that time.
“The lives you’ve impacted, not only of the community that comes here for the services, but those who serve under your leadership and your servant leadership, are better off for having worked with you,” said Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. “We just so much appreciate what you’ve done. Thank you, thank you.”
Atkins said that when the center began operating, he thought maybe he and the other volunteers could end up serving “100 people after 4 or 5 years.” Now, they serve more than 500 per month.
“We thank you so much, and it’s been marvelous how you can see this grow,” Atkins said of his agency. “(Co-founders Rev.) Mark Albee and Juanita English and I had no imagination that it would reach this far.”
Previous recipients of the Spirit of St. Francis Award are Robert Severson, and Bob and Betty Bush.
“It’s just been my pleasure,” Atkins said. “And I don’t know what else to say.”