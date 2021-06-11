MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Arts Committee placed new statues in downtown Maryville this May.
Typically, new sculptures are selected each January, however, this year’s process was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mark Hendrix with the public arts committee. The current statues were selected as backups in 2020.
The committee makes an effort to find art that will appeal to different audiences.
The Maryville Public Arts Committee chose to display “Cube Farmer” by Craig Snyder on Fourth Street. The artist is from Plymouth, Minnesota.
With sculptures ranging from realistic to non-representational art, there is something for everyone, he said.
In the next few weeks, the committee plans to place a new statue on Fourth Street in front of Planet Sub. The previous sculpture has been removed.
The chosen statue is “Birdwatchers” by Georgian artist Gregory Johnson. It features a realistic representation of a man and his dog watching birds.
The other statues featured around the square are “Strings of Happiness” by Osamede Obazee, “Perfect Fit,” created by Jeffrey Satter and “Cube Farmer” by Craig Snyder.
This year’s statues will be on display until May 2022. At that time, they will be replaced by new sculptures selected this winter.
This fall, the committee is planning to host its annual Art, Rhythm, and Brews event, created to celebrate the downtown sculptures and local art. More details on this event will be announced soon.