MAITLAND, Mo. — Nine-year-old Ellissa Kendall has taken up a pen and paper to help raise funds for her “uncle” Larry Hansen’s medical and living expenses.
Diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August, doctors told Hansen he had between two weeks to two months to live. He has gone through radiation treatments, but he was told chemotherapy would only shorten his lifespan.
A GoFundMe for Hansen states he has large medical bills from emergency room visits and hospital stays. Hansen is currently in the hospital and has been unable to do his work as a handyman for months.
Money earned from Kendall’s drawings and the GoFundMe will aid Hansen in paying for these bills.
The GoFundMe has currently reached $785.
Within the first 24 hours, Kendall’s fundraiser reached her goal of $300. Lacey Brown, the artist’s mother, told The Forum that Kendall has since surpassed doubling this goal.
Kendall is not your average 9-year-old artist.
Brown recalled that at only 18 months old, Kendall stayed inside the lines of coloring books.
“She’s never drawn stick figures,” Brown stated.
Kendall decided to put her talents to work after overhearing a video chat between Hansen’s children and her grandmother. Brown stated Kendall went to her room and made a list of ways she could help Hansen pay for his expenses.
Hansen is not a blood relative, but Brown said he has been part of their family for more than 30 years.
Since starting the fundraiser on Sept. 9, Kendall has been commissioned to draw zodiac signs, horses, cats, dogs, words of encouragement for Hansen and more. Each drawing starts with a sketch, Kendall said, adding that she starts from the middle of the page and works her way out. She has completed six drawings and has about 25 more to go.
For more on Hansen’s medical situation, visit https://gofund.me/76559b2b.