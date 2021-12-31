ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center, an organization aimed at promoting training programs focused on medical needs, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Founded on Oct. 23, 1996, NWMO AHEC is hosted locally by Mosaic Life Care. The organization serves 19 counties including: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth, according to a news release. The organization is supported by federal, state and local funding. It is part of the Missouri Area Health Education Center system, which consists of six other regional centers that cover all counties in Missouri and three program offices.
Due to multiple factors, rural Missouri communities are facing a health care crisis, a press release stated.
These areas have a lack of health care professionals, noted Becky Kendrick, NWMO AHEC director. Kendrick said those who work in these communities are usually the people who grew up in them. Because of multiple factors, including wages, it is difficult to convince individuals who are not from the region to live in these areas. Other elements contribute to the health care crisis in rural Missouri communities as well.
“Access (to health care) is definitely a concern,” Kendrick told The Forum, adding that in some instances, individuals have to drive more than an hour to receive the care they need.
According to its website, AHEC’s mission is “to enhance access to quality health care, particularly primary and preventative care by growing and supporting Missouri’s health care workforce.”
The organization and its mission are aimed at counteracting the crisis faced by rural Missouri communities.
AHEC occasionally arranges job shadow opportunities at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville for high school and undergraduate students who are interested in the medical field, Kendrick said.
The organization also offers workshops at MMC-M. Last month, AHEC provided a workshop for students interested in occupational therapy. These efforts are part of the organization’s goal to help students learn about health care careers, to tell health care professionals about communities who need their support and to provide communities with better health care.
“I am so thankful that Mosaic and AHEC have the passion to grow their own,” said Jordan Snook, resident physician at HCA-Research Medical Center. “I have had the opportunity to work with AHEC since high school, and they have been sculpting me into the best physician I can be.”
Throughout its history, AHEC has coordinated nearly 4,000 clinical rotations for around 1,000 medical, nurse practitioner and physician assistant students, a news release noted. More than 500 individuals have given their time and knowledge to teach those students. The organization has also helped more than 300 high school students learn about and pursue careers in health care.
For more information about AHEC, visit www.nwmoahec.org.