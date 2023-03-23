3-23-23 WHM Nash 1

The Missouri Ladies Military Band leads the Woman Suffrage Procession down Pennsylvania Avenue on March 3, 1913.

 COURTESY OF THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In January 1913, Maryville native Alma Nash answered an advertisement from a newspaper in Kansas City calling for local bands to participate in the Woman Suffrage Procession that would take place in March of that year.

Two months later, thousands of marchers from across the country would stream down Pennsylvania Avenue, demanding the right to vote — all following Alma Nash.

Alma Nash, pictured later in life in a display at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum.
The Missouri Ladies Military Band posed for a photo.

