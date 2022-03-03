MARYVILLE, Mo. — Alma Nash was one of those people who never stopped working, and she didn’t let the fact that she was born a woman in 1883 limit what she could do.
Nash is most well-known in the state of Missouri for her direction of the Missouri Ladies Military Band, which participated in the women’s suffrage parade in Washington, D.C., in 1913, but her involvement in music went much further than that.
After leaving school, she traveled the country as a performer and returned to Maryville in her twenties to open her own music school where she taught lessons in instruments like the banjo, mandolin and guitar. She also performed several different string orchestras and concert bands — some with male and female musicians, and some, like the Missouri Ladies Military Band, with just women.
Nash’s groups performed regularly in Maryville and the surrounding communities, and after their success in the national suffrage parade, the Missouri Ladies Military Band performed across the state of Missouri to continue to push for women’s right to vote.
Following her father’s death, Nash and her mother moved to Kansas City in 1918. There, she continued to give private lessons and taught thousands of students over the next 47 years. She also worked with several Kansas City orchestras, played the piano for silent films and performed on the radio.
Nash worked up until the day she died in 1965.
More information about her extraordinary life by visiting the Nodaway County Historical Society in Maryville.
Elyssa Ford is an associate professor of history at Northwest Missouri State University and president of the Nodaway County Historical Society.