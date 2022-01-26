ST. JOSEPH, Mo. —The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art held an opening reception for two exhibitions on Friday, Jan. 14.
“Returning/Belonging” will feature large-scale artwork created by Kansas City-based artists Benjamin Parks and Kathy Liao.
Parks was born in Fairfax. Primarily focusing on large-scale portraits and figurative work, he also creates music, performances, illustrations, interactive installations, printmaking and sculptures.
According to a news release, Parks’ work has been shown in galleries and art spaces throughout the United States, including the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center in Kansas City, the Foundry Arts Centre in St. Charles, the Lawrence Arts Center in Lawrence, Kansas, and the Cee Flat Gallery in Brooklyn, New York.
“Returning/Belonging” is on display at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art now through Saturday, April 16.
Membership Exhibition
AKMA’s 48th annual Membership Exhibition will celebrate the artists and creators who are members of the museum. The exhibition gives these members the opportunity to see their artwork represented in a nationally accredited art museum.
Membership information is available at albrecht-kemper.org/Membership.
Artists of all ages who are members are invited to show their work in this exhibition. In past years, artists have ranged from age 9 to 90.
The Membership Exhibition is on display now through Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
Membership exhibition artworks are divided into 10 categories. They are evaluated on technique, composition and aesthetic appeal by a panel of adjudicators from the St. Joseph arts community.