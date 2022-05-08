This week’s adorable pet is Willow, an almost 2-year-old border collie/Great Pyrenees mix that has been spayed.
Willow is described as being playful and affectionate. A gentle and smart dog, she is housebroken and crate trained. She is good with men, women, children and other dogs and livestock. Willow recently started with Puppies for Parole, which is an 8-week training program where she will learn basic commands, but she can be adopted anytime.
For more information on Willow or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St. in Maryville.