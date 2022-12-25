Don’t let his name fool you, this week’s adorable pet should be no trouble at all. Meet Trouble, a 6-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has been neutered.
He is litter box trained and is declawed on his front paws, making it where it is a must for him to live inside. Trouble is described as an active cat, who is a little quiet and shy.
Trouble prefers to do his own thing most of the time and prefers to not be handled, but he will came to his person’s lap and snuggle. He also enjoys playing with a laser pointer and toys. He is good with women and children and is fair with men and other cats.
From now until the end of the year, the shelter is participating in the Home 4 The Holidays campaign where all adoptions are half price, excluding puppies and high profile pets. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more.
For more information on Trouble or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.