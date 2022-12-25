Trouble

Trouble

Don’t let his name fool you, this week’s adorable pet should be no trouble at all. Meet Trouble, a 6-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has been neutered.

He is litter box trained and is declawed on his front paws, making it where it is a must for him to live inside. Trouble is described as an active cat, who is a little quiet and shy.

