He may not be a comic book superhero or a Norse mythology figure, but this week’s adorable pet may bring some love and thunder into your life. Thor is a nearly 5-and-a-half-year-old, 93-pound terrier/pit bull mix who has been neutered.
Thor is house broken and crate trained and is described as being playful and affectionate. He is good with men, women and children, but needs to be in a home where he is the only pet. Thor knows commands such as sit, shake, lie down, stay and leave it. He also likes just about any toys and enjoys car rides.
For more information on Thor or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.