This week’s adorable pet is ready to be at your feet. Socks is a nearly 5-month-old domestic shorthair mix who has been spayed.
She is described as being active, but is a little bit shy. Socks is litter box trained and is good with men, women, dogs and other cats.
From now until the end of the year, the shelter is participating in the Home 4 The Holidays campaign where all adoptions are half price, excluding puppies and high-profile pets. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more. For more information on Socks or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.