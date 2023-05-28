He may not be the bumbling and hilarious sheriff from the movies or the Motown crooner, but this week’s adorable pet is certain to be your star.
Meet Smokey, a 5-year-old domestic long hair mix that has been neutered who arrived at the shelter after his owner passed away.
An indoor cat, Smokey is litter box trained. He likes to sit on people’s laps and be petted but is not a fan of being picked up. Smokey is described as being very loving but a little shy. He likes playing with lasers and feather toys. He is good with both men and women, but should be in a home without children or other animals.
For more information on Smokey or any other adorable pets up for adoption contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.