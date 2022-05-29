This week’s adorable pet is Six, an 11-year-old large domestic shorthair mix who is neutered and litter box trained. He is polydactyl meaning he has more than the usual number of toes on his paw. In lore of the sea, polydactyl cats were thought to bring sailors good luck.
Six, who is an indoor cat, likes to sit on people’s laps and be petted and does not mind being picked up and held. Six is good with both men and women and is described as being a “love bug.”
Six’s adoption fee is $30, and he is eligible for the $25 Senior for Seniors promotion.
This weekend only (May 27-28) the New Nodaway Humane Society is waiving the adoption fee for animals over 6 months of age. For more information on Six or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.