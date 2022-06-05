This week’s adorable pet is Sitka, a 2-year-old 68-pound Labrador mix that has been neutered.
He is described as being active, playful and affectionate. Sitka is a moderate to high-energy, but gentle and smart dog who is housebroken and crate trained.
Sitka is good with men and other animals and is fair with women and older children.
For more information on Sitka or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333.
Find the organization online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.