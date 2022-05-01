He is definitely not a witch, but this week’s adorable pet may just bewitch your heart. Meet Salem, a 2-year-old large domestic longhair mix who is neutered.
Salem came to the shelter after a concerned neighbor brought the outdoor cat to the shelter as it was not being taken care of. When he arrived, Salem had to have his coat shaved because it was severely matted but is doing much better now. Salem is described as being a very sweet cat who enjoys being petted and loved on.
Salem’s adoption fee is $30 as part of the cost was taken care of by a generous donor.
For more information on Salem or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.