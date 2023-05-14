This week’s adorable pet is one of the many feline friends who were abandoned at the animal shelter in January.
Rose is a 5-year-old domestic short hair mix who was pregnant upon her arrival this winter. She has since given birth to her babies and is now ready for a home of her own.
An indoor cat, Rose is house-trained and is good with other cats. Her adoption fee is $27 and includes spaying, vaccinations and microchipping.
For more information on Rose or any other adorable pets up for adoption contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.