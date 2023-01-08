This feline is not infectious, but her personality may make you break out in song. Meet Rona, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has been spayed.
She is an indoor cat and litter box trained. Rona is described as being active and playful and enjoys being picked up, held and petted. She also doesn’t mind being groomed or having her nails trimmed.
Rona’s favorite toys are mice, balls, catnip and laser lights. She is good with men, women, children and other pets.
For more information on Rona or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.