Rona

Rona

This feline is not infectious, but her personality may make you break out in song. Meet Rona, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has been spayed.

She is an indoor cat and litter box trained. Rona is described as being active and playful and enjoys being picked up, held and petted. She also doesn’t mind being groomed or having her nails trimmed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags