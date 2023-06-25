She may not be fancy, but give her one chance and this feline friend won’t let you down. Meet Reba, a 13-year-old domestic shorthair mix that has been spayed.
An indoor-only cat as she has been declawed, Reba is completely house-trained.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
She may not be fancy, but give her one chance and this feline friend won’t let you down. Meet Reba, a 13-year-old domestic shorthair mix that has been spayed.
An indoor-only cat as she has been declawed, Reba is completely house-trained.
She is a couch potato who enjoys her space and will let you know when she wants some attention. Reba should be in a home with women only.
Reba is eligible for the Senior for Seniors program. During the month of June the Humane Society is running an adoption special with reduced fees on most pets. For more information on Reba or any other adorable pets up for adoption contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.