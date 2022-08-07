This week’s adorable pet is one good looking cat. Meet Pretty Boy, a 10-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has been neutered. He is an indoor cat who has lived inside and is litter box trained. Pretty Boy likes to be picked up and held as well as being petted. He is playful and enjoys being groomed. Pretty Boy is good with both men and women and is eligible for the Senior for Seniors adoption program.
For more information on Pretty Boy or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.