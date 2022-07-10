He isn’t searching for a pot of honey, but this week’s adorable pet is definitely looking to find his forever home. Meet Pooh Bear, a 5-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has been neutered and declawed.
Pooh Bear is an inside-only cat who is described as being a talker and enjoys sitting and looking outside. He likes to be petted, but not held. Pooh Bear likes laying down in beds and is very treat-oriented. He should be the only cat in the house.
For more information on Pooh Bear or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.