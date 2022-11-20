Meet this week’s adorable pet, Perro, who is a nearly 2-year-old, 56-pound Australian shepherd/greyhound mix who has been neutered.
Perro is a graduate of the Puppies for Parole obedience program, as well as being housebroken and kennel trained.
Meet this week's adorable pet, Perro, who is a nearly 2-year-old, 56-pound Australian shepherd/greyhound mix who has been neutered.
Perro is a graduate of the Puppies for Parole obedience program, as well as being housebroken and kennel trained.
He is described as being a smart, energetic and playful dog who loves to fetch balls. Perro is good with men, women and other dogs and is fair with children and livestock. He is not a fit for a home with cats.
From now until the end of the year, the shelter is participating in the Home 4 The Holidays campaign where all adoptions are half price, excluding puppies and high-profile pets. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more. For more information on Perro or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.
