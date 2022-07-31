She may not be the wife or best friend of the Lion King’s Simba, but this week’s adorable pet is ready to be a part of your tribe. Meet Nala, a 60 pound, 2-year-old American bulldog/pit mix who has been spayed.
Nala is described as being active, affectionate and playful and has lived both inside and outside and is house-broken. She is a high energy dog who enjoys being groomed and rides in the car. Nala likes to run and play catch and if you let her she loves to snuggle and sleep in the bed with you. She is good with men, women and children, but should be the only dog in the house.