Much like his namesake, this week’s adorable pet is searching for his permanent tribe and would have made Rudyard Kipling himself proud. Mowgli is an almost 5-month-old domestic shorthair mix who has been neutered.
Mowgli was originally surrendered to the shelter as for not being “cuddly,” but his behavior since arrival has been in stark contrast to what was initially described. He is litter box trained and is described by staff as being very loving and playful. He enjoys being petted and playing with a wide variety of toys. Mowgli is good with men, women, children and other cats.