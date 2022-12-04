Moo Cow

Moo Cow

This week’s adorable pet may not be as big as a cow, but he is ready to live large in your heart. Meet Moo Cow, a 66-pound, 3-year-old Great Dane mix who has been neutered.

An inside dog who is housebroken with moderate energy, Moo Cow is house broken and cratetrained. He was surrendered to the shelter when his previous owner moved.

