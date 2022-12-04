This week’s adorable pet may not be as big as a cow, but he is ready to live large in your heart. Meet Moo Cow, a 66-pound, 3-year-old Great Dane mix who has been neutered.
An inside dog who is housebroken with moderate energy, Moo Cow is house broken and cratetrained. He was surrendered to the shelter when his previous owner moved.
Moo Cow is described as being gentle and smart. He enjoys walks on a leash, rides in a vehicle and is a lap lover who likes balls and chew toys. He is good with women, children and cats and is fair with men, but should not be in a home with other dogs.
For more information on Moo Cow or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.