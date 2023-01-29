Max

If you’re ready to take your life to the max, this week’s adorable pet may be just what you need. Meet Max, a 1-year-old boxer/Great Pyrenees mix who has yet to be neutered.

Max came to the shelter as his previous owner could not afford pet ownership and moved from the area. Max is described as being active and playful but is a little quiet and shy.

