If you’re ready to take your life to the max, this week’s adorable pet may be just what you need. Meet Max, a 1-year-old boxer/Great Pyrenees mix who has yet to be neutered.
Max came to the shelter as his previous owner could not afford pet ownership and moved from the area. Max is described as being active and playful but is a little quiet and shy.
Max is an inside dog who is housebroken and crate-trained. He enjoys playing chase and sitting on your lap. Max is good with children and other dogs and is fair with both men and women.
For more information on Max or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.