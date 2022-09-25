Although the feature film was touching, there’s nothing better than a real-life animal story. Meet Marley, an almost 5-month-old, 35-pound Labrador mix who has been neutered. Marley came to the shelter as an unwanted puppy who became sick with parvo not long after his arrival. After supporters rallied together on his behalf, he is now parvo negative.
Marley is an inside dog who is crate trained, but as with any young puppy he is going to need some training and patience. He is described as playful and gentle and is good with men, women, children and other dogs.