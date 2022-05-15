He is no Moe or Curly, but this cat can still bring you plenty of joy. Meet Larry, an 11-year-old large domestic shorthair mix who is neutered.
Larry, who is a litter box trained indoor cat, was surrendered to the care of the shelter due to a family change. He likes to sit on people’s laps and be petted and does not mind being picked up and held. Larry is good with men, women and children.
Larry’s adoption fee is $30 and he is eligible for the $25 Senior for Seniors promotion.
For more information on Larry or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St. in Maryville.