With her name being the Italian word for endearment, this week’s adorable pet is ready to work her way into your family’s heart. Meet Kara, a nearly 3-year-old, 44-pound pit bull mix who has been spayed.
Kara is described as being an active and playful pup who lives inside and is partially housebroken. She is a gentle dog who knows some basic commands and her favorite toys are anything that has a rope. Kara is good with both men and women and is fair with children. She gets along fine with other dogs, but does not like cats.