If you’re a little blue, this week’s adorable pet may be able to help gin up some excitement in your life. Meet Juniper, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix who is not currently spayed. Juniper was abandoned at the shelter in late January and his adoption fee is $27.
For more information on Juniper or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.