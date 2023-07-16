Like the famous song says it’s time to “hit the road Jack,” but that road is to the New Nodaway Humane Society to see this week’s adorable pet. Meet Jack, a four-year-old, 68-pound Labrador retriever mix.
Not much is known about Jack to this point as he came to the shelter as a stray.
During the month of July the Humane Society is running a Home 4 the Holidays campaign where all adoption fees are reduced by 50 percent, with the exception of high profile pets.
For more information on Jack or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.