He may not sell propane or propane accessories, but this week’s adorable pet is ready to be the king of your hill. Meet Hank, a 4-year-old, 20-pound beagle mix who has been neutered.
Hank is crate trained and has lived both inside and outside and was surrendered to the shelter due to owner moving/housing change. He is described as being high energy and playful. Hank enjoys chew toys and wandering around the yard sniffing for clues. He is good with men, women and children and is fair with cats but is selective about other dogs.