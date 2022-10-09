Freedom Everest

Freedom Everest

This week’s adorable pet is looking to climb the mountaintop one final time. Meet Freedom Everest, an almost 3-year-old, 45-pound terrier-pit bull mix who has been spayed.

Freedom Everest was adopted a year ago but was later surrendered to another shelter. She needs to be in a home with no cats and is selective about other dogs.

