This week’s adorable pet is looking to climb the mountaintop one final time. Meet Freedom Everest, an almost 3-year-old, 45-pound terrier-pit bull mix who has been spayed.
Freedom Everest was adopted a year ago but was later surrendered to another shelter. She needs to be in a home with no cats and is selective about other dogs.
For a limited time, the New Nodaway Humane Society is holding a pet photo calendar fundraiser, with all pets welcome. Photos are due by Oct. 16 and can be sent to nnhspix@gmail.com.
For more information on Freedom Everest or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.