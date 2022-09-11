She’s not a precious stone, but this week’s adorable pet may certainly become precious to your family. Meet Emerald, a 3-year-old, 68-pound Labrador/shepherd mix who has been spayed.
Thus far, Emerald has only lived outside but she is crate trained. She is described as a high-energy dog who loves to play. Emerald is very friendly and she enjoys running, swimming and playing in water, as well as car rides. She is good with men, women, children and other dogs. She should not be in a home with cats or around livestock.