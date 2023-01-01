Much like a piano key, this week’s adorable pet is fine-tuned. Meet Ebony, an 8-year-old, 72-pound, pit bull/terrier mix who has been spayed.
Ebony has lived both inside and out and is housebroken. She came to the shelter due to her previous owner’s health.
Ebony is described as being intelligent, active and playful. She also knows several basic commands and enjoys walks on a leash. She is good with both men and women and is fair with children, but should be in a home where she is the only pet.
From now until the end of the year, the shelter is participating in the Home 4 The Holidays campaign where all adoptions are half price, excluding puppies and high profile pets. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more.
For more information on Ebony or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.