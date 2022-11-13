This week’s adorable pet may not be royalty, but is ready to be a part of your court. Meet Duchess, a 2-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix who came to the shelter as a stray.
From now until the end of the year, the shelter is participating in the Home 4 The Holidays campaign where all adoptions are half price, excluding puppies and high-profile pets. The fee includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and more. For more information on Duchess or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.