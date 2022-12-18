This week’s adorable pet may not be the actual character from How The Grinch Stole Christmas, but he is ready to help you celebrate the season. Meet Drew Lou Who, a 23-pound, 2½-year-old Jack Russell/terrier mix who has been neutered.
Thus far Drew Lou Who has been outside dog who was left behind when his previous owner moved away. He is described a having moderate energy and is playful.
From now until the end of the year, the shelter is participating in the Home 4 The Holidays campaign where all adoptions are half price, excluding puppies and high profile pets.
For more information on Drew Lou Who or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org.
The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.