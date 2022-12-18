Drew Lou Who

Drew Lou Who

This week’s adorable pet may not be the actual character from How The Grinch Stole Christmas, but he is ready to help you celebrate the season. Meet Drew Lou Who, a 23-pound, 2½-year-old Jack Russell/terrier mix who has been neutered.

Thus far Drew Lou Who has been outside dog who was left behind when his previous owner moved away. He is described a having moderate energy and is playful.

