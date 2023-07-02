If you are looking for a high-energy dog to go along with your growing family, the youngest of the three dogs named Diesel at the shelter may be the perfect addition.
Diesel Lee is a 1-year-old, 60-pound Labrador retriever mix who was surrendered as his previous owner could no longer afford him.
He is a smart, high-energy dog who has lived both indoors and outdoors and is crate-trained. Diesel Lee is described as active, affectionate and playful who knows some basic commands and is leash-trained. He is good with men, women, children and other animals.
For more information on Diesel or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.