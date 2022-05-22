This week’s adorable pet is Dewey, a nearly 1-year-old, 57-pound hound/beagle mix who has been neutered.
Dewey is playful, affectionate and high energy. He is crate trained and enjoys being groomed. Dewey enjoys going on walks and playing in general. A gentle and smart dog, he is housebroken and crate trained. He is good with men, women, children and other dogs and cats.
For more information on Dewey or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.