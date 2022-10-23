He may not be a gnomish character representing a popular cereal, but this week’s adorable pet is waiting for the chance to make your life snap and pop. Meet Crackle, a six-month-old neutered husky/hound mix who was surrendered to the shelter. He is a little skittish, but loves playing with others.
During the month of October, the shelter is having a Fall In Love promotion where adoptions for dogs are $25 while cat adoption fees are waived with an approved application. This special applies to dogs and cats a year old or older (excluding high profile pets).